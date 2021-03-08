James Bolton pushing for Portsmouth start

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Defender James Bolton could return to Portsmouth’s starting line-up in the home game against Sunderland.

Right-back Bolton stepped off the bench in Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Northampton after recovering from an ankle injury.

Fellow defender Haji Mnoga is unlikely to feature after missing out at the weekend due to a groin strain.

Winger Michael Jacobs (hamstring) is closing in on his return, while defender Callum Johnson (calf) and goalkeeper Alex Bass (fractured foot) are still out.

Sunderland midfielder Carl Winchester is hoping to prove his fitness in time after sustaining a dead leg in Saturday’s home win against Rochdale.

Defender Bailey Wright and midfielder Lynden Gooch (both calf) will be assessed as they close in on a return to action.

Fellow defender Conor McLaughlin (hernia), Tom Flanagan (hip), Ross Stewart and Denver Hume (both hamstring) are all still out.

Midfielder Grant Leadbitter is not yet ready to return after recently dislocating his shoulder.