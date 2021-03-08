Dave Worrall and David Amoo among four wide players missing for Port Vale

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Port Vale continue to be affected by injuries to wide players ahead of their clash with Oldham.

Having lost Dave Worrall and David Amoo to injuries, Vale saw them joined by James Gibbons and Cristian Montano when both picked up hamstring issues against Salford last week.

Worrall and Amoo are both on the comeback trail along with David Fitzpatrick, and new boss Darrell Clarke is hopeful the situation will improve soon.

Clarke was unhappy with the performance against leaders Cheltenham at the weekend despite a late comeback and could make changes.

Oldham go into the match without a manager following Harry Kewell’s sacking on Sunday.

Latics will again be without Kyle Jameson, who serves the second of a three-match ban following his sending off against Bolton last week.

Oldham continue to be hard-hit by injuries. Cameron Borthwick-Jackson and Harry Clarke were both added to the list in recent days, although Marcel Hilssner and Conor McAleny were able to return for the goalless draw with Southend at the weekend.

Marcus Barnes, Ben Garrity and Zak Dearnley all missed out against the Shrimpers.