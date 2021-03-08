No fresh concerns for Russell Martin as MK Dons host Blackpool

Something went wrong - please try again later.

MK Dons appear to have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Tuesday’s Sky Bet League One home clash with Blackpool.

Midfielder Jordan Houghton and defender Daniel Harvie were substituted just after the half-hour mark during Saturday’s 3-0 loss at Wigan in a tactical move.

David Kasumu has been on the sidelines due to a knee problem.

Russell Martin’s 16th-placed side head into the game having lost three of their last four matches.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley also looks set to have the same group to select from as last time out.

The Seasiders came through Saturday’s 1-1 draw with AFC Wimbledon apparently unscathed in terms of player availability.

While defender Daniel Gretarsson (hamstring) was expected to return to full training this week, this game may well come soon.

Blackpool – who are 12th and unbeaten in five games – have also been without Gary Madine, Marvin Ekpiteta and Keshi Anderson due to injury.