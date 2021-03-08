Harrison McGahey misses out for Scunthorpe with thigh injury

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Scunthorpe will be without defender Harrison McGahey for their League Two clash with Exeter.

McGahey was substituted at half-time during the draw with Salford at the weekend and will have a scan on Tuesday, although his thigh problem is not thought to be serious.

Fellow defender Emmanuel Onariase also remains out with a groin problem but forward Ryan Loft (hamstring) is expected to be involved, although it may be off the bench.

Centre-back George Taft has been ruled out for two months with an ankle injury.

Tom Parkes remains suspended for Exeter.

The defender serves the last of his three-game ban following his dismissal against Crawley last month.

Fellow defender Pierce Sweeney remains sidelined with ankle ligament damage while Randell Williams and Sam Stubbs are not yet ready to return.

Manager Matt Taylor could name an unchanged side after the Grecians’ impressive 4-0 victory over Leyton Orient on Saturday.