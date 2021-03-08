Ollie Palmer pushing for AFC Wimbledon start after goalscoring return

Something went wrong - please try again later.

AFC Wimbledon forward Ollie Palmer marked his return from a hip injury with a goal last weekend and will hope for more minutes at home to relegation rivals Burton in Sky Bet League One on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old has endured a stop-start campaign since he joined the Dons last summer but came off the bench on Saturday to make his first appearance in two months and rescue a point at Blackpool.

Fellow forward Zach Robinson (hamstring) is expected to be in contention in midweek while midfielder Ethan Chislett could also return after a knock.

Terell Thomas, Paul Kalambayi, Corie Andrews and Shayon Harrison remain sidelined but are making good progress.

Burton will have Ryan Broom available for the trip to London after he had to sit out their excellent win over Peterborough.

Posh loanee Broom was unable to face his parent club due to the terms of his loan, but the midfielder will return at Plough Lane.

Sean Clare will be absent as he completes a two-match suspension while Kieran Wallace is out for the rest of the season following anterior cruciate ligament damage.

The Brewers will attempt to make it five consecutive wins, with their revival under new boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink showing no signs of slowing.