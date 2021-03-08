Forest Green set to be unchanged for top-of-the-table clash with Morecambe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Forest Green manager Mark Cooper should have an unchanged squad against fellow League Two title challengers Morecambe.

Rovers were boosted by the return of Chris Stokes at Grimsby on Saturday, with the defender starting the 2-1 victory after recovering from a thigh strain.

Nicky Cadden (hamstring) and Jordan Moore-Taylor (broken arm) both continue their own rehabilitation programmes, while Dan Sweeney remains sidelined by a knee ligament strain.

Rovers have been hit and miss recently, winning two and losing two of their last four games, but they head into Tuesday’s clash third in the table and just two points behind league leaders Cheltenham.

Fourth-placed Morecambe, just two points further back, have won four of their last fives matches.

Boss Derek Adams has options ahead of the trip, with Jordan Slew, Alex Denny, Mark Halstead, Ryan Cooney and Stephen Hendrie among those vying for recalls to the starting line up.

Brad Lyons will remain out after undergoing tests on a knee injury while Nat Knight-Percival has sat out the last three games through injury and is unlikely to be back in contention.

Forest Green won the reverse fixture back in October, coming from behind to earn a 2-1 victory with late goals from Jake Young and Jamille Matt.