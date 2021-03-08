Jobi McAnuff pondering changes for Leyton Orient’s clash with Stevenage

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Leyton Orient interim manager Jobi McAnuff could make changes when Stevenage visit in Sky Bet League Two.

The O’s were handed a 4-0 thrashing at Exeter last weekend and substitute Conor Wilkinson was one of the few players to impress.

While the forward could start in midweek, Orient remain without fellow attackers Louis Dennis, Lee Angol and Ruel Sotirou due to their respective thigh injuries.

Centre-back Adam Thompson will not play again this season after ankle surgery and defender Josh Coulson is unavailable after missing the last month with an unspecified problem.

Orient have only claimed one victory in nine but Stevenage have had no such issues of late, with three wins from their last six games.

Elliott List has netted in Boro’s back-to-back triumphs over Forest Green and Harrogate and is set to start from the off again in midweek.

Boss Alex Revell was without Joe Martin last Saturday and the defender will be assessed prior to the trip to London.

Jack Smith (hamstring) remains sidelined as Stevenage look to avenge the 2-0 defeat they suffered to the O’s earlier in the season.