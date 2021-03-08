No new problems for Peterborough ahead of top-of-the-table clash with Hull

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Peterborough are as they were on the availability front heading into Tuesday’s top-of-the-table clash with Hull.

Midfielder Jack Taylor (hamstring) and defender Ronnie Edwards (muscular injury) remain sidelined.

Flynn Clarke is out until the end of the season due to a hip problem.

Darren Ferguson’s Posh, whose 2-1 loss at Burton on Saturday was a first defeat in eight matches, are level on points with League One leaders Hull with two games in hand.

Hull have won each of their last three fixtures, scoring seven goals and conceding none.

Saturday’s 2-0 home win against Bristol Rovers saw forward Josh Magennis return after missing the victory over Rochdale four days earlier because of an ankle problem.

Boss Grant McCann is without full-backs Max Clark and Brandon Fleming as they recover from a hamstring issue and pubic bone injury respectively.

The Tigers also have Richie Smallwood (knee) out of action.