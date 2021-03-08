Suspension means Ollie Rathbone misses Rochdale’s visit of Shrewsbury

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Midfielder Ollie Rathbone will miss out again when Rochdale host Shrewsbury in Sky Bet League One.

Rathbone completes a three-game suspension following his sending-off against Burton last month.

Defender Conor Shaughnessy was able to play in the 2-0 loss at Sunderland on Saturday rather than beginning a three-match ban after having his red card at Hull four days earlier overturned on appeal.

Dale, who have lost six of their last eight games and have slipped to the bottom of the table, have been without Jake Beesley, Matthew Lund, Stephen Dooley, Jimmy Ryan and Jack Vale through injury.

Brad Walker will be hoping to feature more prominently for Shrewsbury after making his first appearance since December in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Fleetwood.

Versatile Walker filled in at right-back after coming on as a second-half substitute having recovered from a serious ankle problem.

Defender Aaron Pierre is stepping up his recovery from a calf problem that has sidelined him for a month but he is still around a fortnight away from a first-team return.

Ollie Norburn and Donald Love (groin) are still out for a Shrews side who will once again be missing Steve Cotterill in the dugout. Stand-in boss Aaron Wilbraham indicated the 56-year-old is “on the right road” following his battle with Covid-19.