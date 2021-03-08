Celebrating International Women’s Day – Monday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 8.

Football

Footballers marked International Women’s Day.

Blessed to be surrounded by so many inspirational women everyday, My team mates, My family, My friends 💜 #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/iu2FBs7gK1 — Alex Greenwood (@AlexGreenwood) March 8, 2021 ✍️ 𝑫𝒆𝒂𝒓 𝑳𝒖𝒄𝒚… “Women around the world have been repressed for years, and even today, we’re still lightyears away from where we want – and deserve – to be." #IWD2021 — Lucy Bronze (@LucyBronze) March 8, 2021 Happy International Women’s day! May we continue to inspire & be inspired… 💭 pic.twitter.com/LqjIx9EGD6 — Janine Beckie (@janinebeckie) March 8, 2021 Happy International Women’s Day 🥰 DARE TO DREAM! #IWD2021 https://t.co/v24w86Pxom — Chloe Arthur (@chloearthurx) March 8, 2021 Happy International Women’s Day ♥️Let’s champion. Let’s celebrate. Let’s uplift. We appreciate you! pic.twitter.com/4jt31v40BR — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) March 8, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

Marcus Rashford had some advice for those returning to the classroom.

Back to school memo: remember, you are only in competition with yourself. Everyone has their own journey. Have a great day ♥️ — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) March 8, 2021

Rio Ferdinand was glad to see the back of home schooling.

Home schooling is over!! pic.twitter.com/Vscqg4X4Nd — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) March 8, 2021

As was Peter Crouch.

Schools in 🎉🕺🏼 — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) March 8, 2021

Harry Maguire reflected on victory in the Manchester derby.

Trent Alexander-Arnold put in the work.

Matt Doherty urged Tottenham to build on their win against Crystal Palace.

Palace striker Christian Benteke was also keen to look forward.

Gutted with last night’s result but we have to turn our attentions quickly on to Saturday. Straight to work 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/Z2S3znVk4k — Christian Benteke (@chrisbenteke) March 8, 2021

Erling Haaland turned his attention to the Champions League.

Tennis

Serena Williams voiced her support for Meghan Markle following the highly publicised interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Novak Djokovic broke the record for most weeks at world number one.

Big day today — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) March 8, 2021

Cricket

England’s players celebrated their successful tour of New Zealand.

But there was more to mark than just a series win for skipper Heather Knight and bowler Kate Cross.

If the women before us (and the men fighting our corner) had been afraid of challenging that cricket was a sport for everyone, we wouldn’t be here. Let’s keep that challenge going! #ChooseToChallenge #IWD2021 pic.twitter.com/uWsM37n2v7 — Heather Knight (@Heatherknight55) March 8, 2021 Everyone in this team challenged the system to get to where they are today. We didn’t have female coaches, we didn’t really have female role-models. Women before us challenged to get to where we’re at, and we can’t stop now. #ChooseToChallenge #IWD pic.twitter.com/SRkuSYqCzO — Kate Cross (@katecross16) March 8, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar celebrated IWD.

Let's all celebrate and cherish the women in our lives, not just today but every day!Happy #InternationalWomensDay to all the amazing women around the world. pic.twitter.com/t5xnBFKxof — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 8, 2021

Kevin Pietersen was glad to get his kids off to school.

8 March 2021 A historic day for all the children in England. Returning to school after almost a year of homeschooling. To all the teachers who were so brilliant, THANK YOU! To all the parents who got it done, WELL DONE! Kids need school! Kids needs their friends! 🙏🏽 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 8, 2021

Ben Stokes was pleased to see Scott Borthwick handed the Durham captaincy.

Buzzing for my old mate @Borthwick16 welcome back son 🙌🙌🙌 https://t.co/dhJIHZF4mX — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) March 8, 2021

Athletics

A golden night for Keely Hodgkinson.

So happy to win my first senior international title!! Thankyou to @BritAthletics @EuroAthletics for making this possible in these times!! & Thankyou to @JennyMeadows800 @Faster_feet to my family and friends and the rest of my team who are 24/7 amazing! This is our medal❤️ pic.twitter.com/vwP3Ql6ugF — KnH (@keelyhodgkinson) March 7, 2021 Fantastic performance by @keelyhodgkinson who won GOLD for the 800m at the @EuroAthletics indoor champs. Plus other amazing performances 🥇👌🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/Tsk6M4VOmT — Kelly Holmes (@damekellyholmes) March 7, 2021 🥳 https://t.co/sfOQ2waOjz — Dina Asher-Smith (@dinaashersmith) March 8, 2021

IWD a family affair for Jessica Ennis-Hill.

Tennis

An IWD message from Katie Boulter

Basketball

Giannis Antetokounmpo was the NBA All-Star Game’s MVP.

Enjoy every moment🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/GsNxjkM20Z — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 8, 2021 Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 35 points on 16-16 shooting in the 2021 #NBAAllStar game. That is the most makes without a miss over an entire All-Star game. The previous record was held by Hal Greer going 8-8 in 1968. pic.twitter.com/Rr4AV38coS — NBA History (@NBAHistory) March 8, 2021

Winning captain LeBron James was in a celebratory mood.

And enjoyed being on the same team as Steph Curry for once.

Finally got to share the floor with @StephenCurry30! Well overdue and I loved every single second!! #GreatestShooterOfAllTime #ChangedHowTheGameIsPlayedByHimselfAlone #RespectBeyondWords #JustSomeKidsBornInAKRON🤴🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 8, 2021 Much love bro! #TeamLeBron with the W while we at it. #akron https://t.co/rjY0RKwx1v — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 8, 2021

Curry was the three-point king.

American football

Tom Brady may not even be the best Brady.

Maya Brady, the most dominant athlete in the Brady family…by far! https://t.co/BUstHqAyjD — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 7, 2021

Off season hiking for Drew Brees as he contemplates his future.