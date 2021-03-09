Gareth Davies and Cory Hill to start for Wales against Italy

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has made two changes for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash against Italy in Rome.

Scrum-half Gareth Davies takes over from his injured Scarlets colleague Kieran Hardy, while lock Cory Hill starts instead of Adam Beard.

Victory over Italy would tighten Wales’ grip on the Six Nations title race following their Triple Crown-clinching success against England last time out, and also leave them one win away from achieving a second Grand Slam in three seasons.

𝗫𝗩 𝗖𝗬𝗠𝗥𝗨: Our team for #ITAvWAL ⠀⠀⁍ Cory Hill in the second row ➢ Gareth Davies at scrum-half⠀⁍ 𝘋𝘢𝘶 𝘯𝘦𝘸𝘪𝘥 𝘺𝘯 𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘨 𝘪'𝘳 𝘵𝘪̂𝘮 𝘢 𝘥𝘥𝘦𝘤𝘩𝘳𝘦𝘶𝘰𝘥𝘥 𝘺 𝘨𝘦̂𝘮 𝘎𝘰𝘳𝘰𝘯 𝘋𝘳𝘪𝘱𝘩𝘭𝘺𝘨⠀⠀🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #HWFN ⑊ #GuinnessSixNations ⠀ pic.twitter.com/uogqLmogNQ — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) March 9, 2021

Hardy suffered a hamstring injury during the England game after earlier scoring a try in Wales’ 40-24 triumph.

Hill impressed with a try-scoring contribution after going on as a replacement and he now partners captain Alun Wyn Jones in the second-row.

Changes on the bench include places for Cardiff Blues prop Rhys Carre and Scarlets lock Jake Ball, who will win his 50th cap if he goes on at Stadio Olimpico.

Carre replaces Rhodri Jones, who has been released from the Wales squad after suffering a calf muscle injury in training.

Wales beat England last time out (David Davies/PA).

Pivac said: “We are really looking forward to this weekend and are ready to get out there on Saturday.

“Three (wins) from three is a great start, but there has been plenty to do and plenty of work-ons.

“We’ve had a two-week build-up to this game, trained really well in the fallow week and are looking forward to round four.”

Wales have not lost to Italy since 2007, while the Azzurri last tasted Six Nations success against any opponent when they beat Scotland at Murrayfield six years ago.