No new injury concerns for in-form Barnsley ahead of Derby clash

Barnsley have no fresh injury worries as they bid for an eighth Championship win in a row when they face Derby on Wednesday.

Valerien Ismael must decide whether to stick with the team that beat Birmingham on Saturday or freshen things up.

Aapo Halme, who has made four substitute appearances following injury, is waiting in the wings, while Jordan Williams and Carlton Morris both came on for the second half at the weekend.

Liam Kitching is expected to be a long-term absentee with a groin problem.

Derby are likely to again be without goalkeeper David Marshall.

Marshall has missed the last two games after picking up a back injury against Nottingham Forest, and Kelle Roos is expected to deputise once more.

Forward Tom Lawrence is stepping up his workload after three months on the sidelines with an ankle injury but is not yet in contention, while Jordon Ibe is expected to feature in an under-23 game as soon as he builds up his fitness.

Midfielder Krystian Bielik (knee) and defender Curtis Davies (Achilles) are both set to miss the rest of the season.