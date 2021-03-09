Shrewsbury win adds to Rochdale’s woes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Rochdale’s relegation worries increased after a 2-0 defeat at home against Shrewsbury.

Dale, bottom of League One, went into the clash with just one win from their previous 20 games at Spotland but started brightly with Stephen Humphrys and Conor Grant threatening early on.

The home side were desperately close to ending their six-game run without a goal when Matt Done rounded Shrews’ goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne and squared across the face of goal for Humphrys, who slid in to apply the close-range finish only for the ball to stick beneath his outstretched leg and allow the visitors to clear.

Nathanael Ogbeta had the visitors’ best effort of the half, a curling effort which Gavin Bazunu saved.

The visitors had finished the first half strongly and they struck the opening goal after 55 minutes when Shaun Whalley’s deep cross was met by Josh Daniels, who squeezed a header into the roof of the net.

And Shrewsbury secured the result after 64 minutes when Josh Vela fired home from the edge of the area.

Humphrys had an angled volley saved but the Shrews saw the game out comfortably.