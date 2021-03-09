Hull beat 10-man Peterborough in battle of League One leaders

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Hull brushed aside 10-man title rivals Peterborough with a 3-1 success in a meeting of League One’s top two.

The two sides kicked off separated only by goal difference and Posh needed just eight minutes to hit the front as Reece Brown finished coolly after City keeper Matt Ingram parried a Sammie Szmodics cross-shot into his path.

But the Tigers levelled when Reece Burke rose to head in a George Honeyman free-kick in the 21st minute and they were handed a numerical advantage when Posh midfielder Ethan Hamilton was dismissed five minutes before the break after a late lunge on Lewie Coyle earned his second caution.

Despite being reduced to 10 men, Posh were agonisingly close to restoring their advantage in the dying seconds of the first half when a Joe Ward free-kick bounced against a post.

But predictably it was Hull who made the extra man count to forge ahead four minutes into the second half when Keane Lewis-Potter fired in Callum Elder’s cross from the left.

The result was put beyond doubt in the 59th minute when Malik Wilks tucked away his 20th goal of the season from the penalty spot after Honeyman was brought down by Frankie Kent.