Conor Washington double downs Northampton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Conor Washington scored twice as Charlton claimed a first home victory in nine League One matches with a 2-1 win over relegation-threatened Northampton.

The striker converted from the penalty spot in the 65th minute before lashing in a second late on, with the Cobblers pulling a goal back at the death through debutant Alex Jones.

The Addicks had the first opportunity when Jayden Stockley connected with an Albie Morgan cross, but goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell saved his header.

However, the first half turned into a disappointment as a spectacle, with chances few and far between for either side.

Jake Forster-Caskey put a free-kick just wide five minutes after the restart, and the midfielder earned a penalty for the hosts when he was flattened in the area.

Washington stepped up to fire home past Mitchell with a powerful low drive.

Chuks Aneke almost added a second in the 84th minute, but his header was tipped over the bar by Mitchell.

Washington made sure of the victory a minute later when he pounced on a rebound off the goalkeeper, after an effort from substitute Andrew Shinnie.

A late header by substitute Jones gave Northampton some hope, but Charlton held on to leave them one point off the play-off places.