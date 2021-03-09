Jack Stevens the hero for Oxford as they get the better of Swindon

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Jack Stevens saved a penalty for the second game in a row to help Oxford to a 2-1 win over their arch-rivals Swindon at the County Ground.

Brandon Barker and Dan Agyei were on target for Oxford before Taylor Curran grabbed a consolation goal for the Robins in the dying seconds.

Karl Robinson’s side bettered Swindon throughout and took just three minutes to open the scoring when Barker fired home from the edge of the penalty area.

The hosts almost equalised late on against the run of play when Anthony Grant was brought down in the box.

Brett Pitman stepped up to take the spot-kick but goalkeeper Stevens guessed correctly, saving low to his left to brilliantly keep it out.

Agyei killed the game off in the 82nd minute when he slotted in from a tight angle to finally give Oxford the two-goal cushion they richly deserved.

Curran stabbed in a consolation goal deep into added time but it was too little, too late for struggling Swindon.