Jordan Bowery double helps Mansfield beat high-flying Cheltenham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Three goals in 10 second-half minutes saw Mansfield come from behind to pull off a 3-1 win over table-topping Cheltenham.

A brace from Jordan Bowery and a Jamie Reid goal ended a run of four away wins to rock the Robins.

A frenetic first half saw Mansfield go close after 26 minutes as Bowery turned Ollie Clarke’s left-wing cross against the near post and Josh Griffiths did well to keep out Farrend Rawson’s headed follow-up.

Cheltenham then had the ball in the net after 31 minutes, but an offside flag was raised.

The Robins did temporarily grab the lead with a 51st-minute break down the left which saw Chris Hussey race forward and cross for Sam Smith to direct home his header from five yards.

But Bowery levelled matters within four minutes as he smashed home a superb first-time finish from 12 yards after good work from Stephen Quinn and a square ball from Jason Law.

The Stags then rocked Cheltenham with two more goals in as many minutes.

Law’s firm low cross from the right by-line after 63 minutes forced a scramble that ended with Reid netting from close range before Bowery played a one-two with Reid to advance into the box and fire home low under Griffiths.