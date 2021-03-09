Tranmere ease to victory at Southend

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Promotion-chasing Tranmere warmed up for Wembley with a comfortable 2-0 win at second-bottom Southend.

Rovers take on Sunderland in the EFL Trophy final on Sunday and will head into the game on a high after easing to victory at Roots Hall.

Paul Lewis and George Ray struck inside the opening 24 minutes, keeping Rovers one point off the League Two automatic-promotion places.

Tranmere dominated the first half and broke the deadlock after just eight minutes when Kaiyne Woolery’s right-wing cross found Lewis who thundered home a 12-yard shot via the underside of the crossbar.

Lewis then had a header ruled out for offside before Tranmere doubled their lead in the 24th minute with Ray heading home a left-wing cross from Liam Feeney.

After the break, Rovers right-back Lee O’Connor volleyed wide when well placed but Southend never threatened going forward and remain in the relegation zone on goal difference.