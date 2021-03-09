Wigan move out of bottom four after seeing off Plymouth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Wigan moved out of the League One relegation zone with a 2-0 win at Plymouth.

The visitors took a 13th-minute lead when Viv Solomon-Otabor hammered home from just inside the box after meeting Gavin Massey’s cross from the right with a thumping first-time finish.

Argyle hit the woodwork twice before Wigan doubled their lead.

Top scorer Luke Jephcott met strike partner Niall Ennis’ chest down with a thundering volley which beat keeper Jamie Jones but flew off the crossbar.

Jones made a super save to turn Conor Grant’s goal-bound shot on to a post.

At the other end Argyle keeper Michael Cooper did well to keep out striker Callum Lang’s strike as he broke through, with Solomon-Otabor firing over as the ball fell to him.

Curtis Tilt put Wigan further ahead after 32 minutes with a deft near-post header to turn in Tendayi Darikwa’s cross following a superb build-up, passing move down the right.

Jones did well to save strikes from Ryan Hardie and Danny Mayor as Argyle pressed for a goal in the second half.

Argyle struck the woodwork for a third time when substitute Adam Lewis’ curling free-kick from 20 yards spun off the post.