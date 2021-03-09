Tom Nichols finds the net as Crawley dent Salford’s promotion bid

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Tom Nichols hit his 14th goal of the season as improving Crawley clinched their third successive home win with a 1-0 victory over Salford.

Salford, hoping to make up ground on the promotion places, have now won only one of their last six games and sit four points off the League Two play-off spots.

Unchanged Crawley went into the clash with a spring in their step after a 1-0 win at Tranmere and a performance that head coach John Yems described as “fantastic.”

The Reds went close to taking an early lead when Ashley Nadesan raced onto a long ball from Jack Powell, but the striker’s shot was turned round the post by keeper Vaclav Hladky.

However, Yems’ men broke the deadlock in the 21st minute when Nichols scored at the second attempt after having his initial shot blocked by Hladky in a one-on-one situation.

Salford top scorer Ian Henderson shot tamely at keeper Glenn Morris before Nadesan had the ball in the net at the other end, but he was offside as he connected with a cross from Jordan Maguire-Drew.

Henderson headed wide after Morris parried an Ash Hunter shot before Crawley midfielder Jake Hesketh put a good chance wide.

Salford came close to levelling 11 minutes after the break when Henderson, after having a shot parried by Morris, had an effort cleared off the line by Archie Davies.

Crawley midfielder Jake Hessenthaler fired against the post and Nadesan was denied by Hladky as the Reds came close to extending their lead in the closing stages.