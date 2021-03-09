No way through as woodwork denies Leyton Orient and Stevenage

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Leyton Orient and Stevenage both hit the woodwork as two mid-table teams were forced to accept a goalless draw at Brisbane Road.

The visitors created the better of few real first-half chances in a turgid 45 minutes, bringing two good saves from Lawrence Vigouroux.

The Os keeper was positioned to collect a well-directed downward header from Luke Norris and then palmed away a point-blank powerful header from the Stevenage man.

Conor Wilkinson provided Orient’s only riposte, although his shot from distance failed to find the target.

Both teams hit the woodwork after the break. Ben Coker rattled the crossbar with a 20-yard free-kick on 53 minutes before a fierce drive by Dan Kemp struck the upright to deny the home side the lead on 77 minutes.

But it was Orient substitute Dan Johnson who squandered the best chance of the match. The striker had only been on the pitch for five minutes when he seized on a poor back pass but, with only keeper Jamie Chapman to beat, shot hopelessly wide.