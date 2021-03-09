Kyle Vassell’s early penalty enough for Fleetwood to defeat Gillingham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An early penalty from Kyle Vassell proved the difference as Fleetwood edged out mid-table rivals Gillingham 1-0.

It was a third straight victory for the hosts as they moved to within a point of their opponents and may now fancy a late push for the play-offs.

Less than two minutes had gone when Fleetwood went in front courtesy of Vassell’s penalty kick, awarded after Gills defender Connor Ogilvie had shoved Ged Garner.

Just five minutes later Vassell almost struck again when he saw a deflected strike from 15 yards hit the crossbar.

The hosts were well on top and Garner ought to have done better when he fired straight at keeper Jack Bonham.

Shortly before the break Gills midfielder Thomas O’Connor curled a 25-yard effort narrowly off target.

Just before the hour mark Gills substitute John Akinde saw a powerful effort well saved by Alex Cairns, then at the other end an audacious halfway line effort from Fleetwood’s Jordan Rossiter struck the crossbar.

Akinde was again thwarted by Cairns in the 77th minute as the Gills sought a leveller.