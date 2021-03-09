Boreham Wood draw blank against Woking

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Boreham Wood missed the chance to climb into the National League play-off places after a goalless draw at Woking.

Wood goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore kept his side in the game, making three saves to deny striker Jamar Loza.

The visitors wanted a penalty on the hour mark when Kabongo Tshimanga was tripped but the referee was unmoved.

Woking, now seven points above the relegation zone, had another chance in the 71st minute but Ben Gerring headed over Sam Ashford’s free-kick.

Ashmore saved his best until last with a fine save to keep out substitute Jayden Wareham’s acrobatic effort, while Moussa Diarra also headed over late on.