Hartlepool up to second in National League table after draw with Altrincham

Hartlepool moved up to second in the National League table after taking a point in a 1-1 draw at Altrincham despite playing over 66 minutes with 10 men.

Pools striker Luke Armstrong hit a shot against a post shortly before his side had Lewis Cass sent off for a challenge on Matty Kosylo in the 24th minute.

But it was the visitors who took the lead nine minutes later when Luke Molyneux got to the byline and crossed for Rhys Oates to convert from close range.

Hartlepool looked to be in control heading into the break until an error from goalkeeper Ben Killip gifted Ryan Colclough an equaliser in first-half stoppage time.

Altrincham pushed for a second after the restart without really testing Killip as Yusifu Ceesay fired wide and Yoan Zouma headed over the crossbar.

And it was 10-man Hartlepool who came closest to grabbing a winner when Molyneux fired an effort into the side-netting and defender Ryan Johnson had a header cleared off the line.