Wealdstone ease relegation fears with home victory against King’s Lynn

Wealdstone eased their Vanarama National League relegation fears with a 3-1 home win over fellow strugglers King’s Lynn.

Danny Green opened the scoring for Wealdstone after nine minutes as he slotted under Archie Mair following a quick free-kick from Alex Dyer, while Alex Kiwomya responded for the visitors when he fired wide.

Wealdstone doubled their lead nine minutes before the break as Ross Lafayette found the bottom corner. Mair then made a couple of good saves to deny the home side a third.

Harry Isted kept out Kairo Mitchell’s effort early in the second half before Jacob Mendy’s fierce low shot made it 3-0 with 66 minutes gone.

Mitchell grabbed a consolation goal for the visitors from a Kiwomya cross with 10 minutes to go.