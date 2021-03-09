Five-star Stockport storm to stunning victory at Solihull

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

John Rooney fired a brace as Stockport won 5-0 at 10-man Solihull to climb to within three points of the play-off places.

Rooney scored twice in the space of two first-half minutes, his first from the penalty spot, and further goals from Harry Cardwell and Tom Walker made it 4-0 at half-time.

Jack Stretton added a late fifth on his debut for County, while Solihull played with 10 men for most of the match after Tyrone Williams had been sent off for his challenge on Cardwell, which led to Rooney’s early penalty.

Rooney converted his spot-kick in the 18th minute and curled home his second two minutes later following Ryan Croasdale’s assist.

Cardwell struck his first goal for the club four minutes after that and in the 28th minute Walker put the game beyond Solihull when he headed home Sam Minihan’s cross.

Stretton, a second-half replacement for Cardwell, made it 5-0 in the 80th minute after Elliot Newby’s shot had been deflected into his path.