Ipswich boss Paul Cook looking to build on ‘a positive point’ against Lincoln

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

New Ipswich manager Paul Cook was pleased with “a positive point” against promotion-chasing Lincoln, while his opposite number Michael Appleton was “disappointed” not to have gained the three points as the game ended 1-1.

A wonder-strike from Morgan Rogers gave the Imps a half-time lead but Ipswich equalised in the second half through a header from defender James Wilson.

Cook, who was in charge of his first game at home following his appointment, said: “For us to get a draw it’s a positive point and it’s our first point on the board for me and gives us something to build on.

“I think we’ve got to be pleased. (Compared to) Saturday we probably only had to turn up and put a kit on because we were that bad.

“We showed really good signs and had a lot of good performances and limited them to very few chances. They limited us to the same as well and I think a draw was a fair result.

“I thought we played well in a weird sort of way. We limited a very strong Lincoln team and it probably was a fair result.”

Imps boss Appleton said: “I was disappointed we didn’t go in two or three up at half-time and we had to deal with a little bit of pressure in the second half as they stepped it up, they had a little bit more territory.

“We were a little bit more passive in the second half but in the last three or four minutes of the second half there was only going to be one winner. We were creating clean chances, so there’s a mixture of frustration and disappointment.

“We started enjoying it a little bit too much and were happy to be ahead in the game, but we’ll take the point and it will be a good point if we can get three points on Saturday.

“If we can’t win against sides in and around us we have to make sure we don’t lose and they can’t make too much ground on us.”