Simon Weaver hails Harrogate’s defensive efforts after Colchester victory

Simon Weaver paid tribute to Harrogate’s defensive efforts following their fourth consecutive home win without conceding a goal.

The latest shut-out helped to inspire a 3-0 victory over Colchester, with Mark Beck, Will Smith and Josh McPake all on target at the other end.

Boss Weaver said: “I really wanted to preserve the clean sheet because it shows that we are full of effort, which is what we are all about.

“Clean sheets are big achievements for our goalkeeper and defenders at this level, because we are up against potent strikers and players with pedigree. They also build confidence and we will take that forward from this win.”

The Harrogate boss was just as pleased with his side’s clinical finishing and, in particular, centre-back Smith’s composure for the second goal in first-half stoppage time.

“We showed a ruthless edge,” Weaver added. “There was a bit of indecision in their back three for the first goal and it was a fantastic finish by Mark Beck – he curled it into the corner beautifully with his first kick of the game.

“With Will Smith’s goal, I thought he was going to run it into the net. He didn’t look nervous at all.

“I’ve been telling him to get a goal and I was expecting a thumping header from a set-piece, but he’s a class act and he also did his defensive duties well. Josh McPake had not scored from a good chance before he got his goal, so that was a great case of ‘if at first you don’t succeed, keep going’ and he got his rewards for that.”

Colchester’s interim manager Wayne Brown bemoaned the nature and timing of the hosts’ goals, but insisted he was more encouraged by the second-half response.

He said: “It was disappointing to concede three goals again. Mistakes cost us and the timing of the goals was crucial.

“When you’re in a bit of a dip and you’re trying to grind out results, conceding after 30 seconds doesn’t help, obviously, but the pleasing thing in this game was the reaction.

“We found ourselves 2-0 down at half-time and then the game can go one of two ways – you can chuck the towel in, collapse and fold, or look at each other and give it a right go and I thought the lads who came on for us in the second half really affected the game.

“They were positive and the second half saw us probably create more chances than we have created in any game of late. We had 12 or 13 attempts on their goal and that put a positive spin on the evening.”