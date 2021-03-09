Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink happy to dig in for win

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink hailed an efficient display after watching his in-form Burton side win move five points clear of the League One drop zone with a 1-0 win at AFC Wimbledon.

Michael Bostwick’s close-range finish just shy of the hour mark secured a fifth straight victory for the Brewers, whose fortunes have been transformed since Hasselbaink began his second spell in charge on New Year’s Day.

Neither side created much in the way of clear-cut opportunities but Burton were able to hold on for a vital win against their relegation rivals with a resolve which impressed their manager.

“It was always going to be a difficult game for both sides and it was tense,” Hasselbaink said.

“In the first half we were more the dangerous side with a few breaks, and we should have done better with a bit more creativity.

“Second half, we’ve done more of the same but when you get that goal – which we deserved – they were pushing us a little bit more.

“We were then probably playing the result more than the game as we got a little timid, but that is normal. That is where we need to grow and just play the game.

“Overall, we did brilliantly and as a team performance it was not beautiful, but it was very good.”

The former Chelsea striker went on to praise his defence following a third clean sheet in four matches.

“We didn’t give any opportunities away and they didn’t get in behind us,” he said.

“They didn’t have a lot of crosses into the box and we limited them. Our back four defended their long balls really well.”

The defeated Dons remain second from bottom following a lacklustre display which extended their winless run to four matches.

Jaakko Oksanen’s effort from 20 yards was as close as they came but Burton goalkeeper Ben Garratt was largely untroubled throughout.

Wimbledon head coach Mark Robinson admitted his side lacked a cutting edge and knows they will have to find one quickly if they are to free themselves from danger.

“Our quality in the final third and the solutions we were coming up with to hurt them weren’t good enough,” Robinson said.

“It was a nothing game. You can see why they are where they are and we didn’t get going. A game where two teams nullified each other.

“There are still plenty of positives. We looked hard to beat against a side that has been beating the best.

“We’ve got to keep believing in what we’re doing and the wins will come. If you get the highs too high and lows too low, you won’t get to where you want to go.”