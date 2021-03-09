Richie Wellens ‘absolutely gutted’ after Salford lose at Crawley

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Salford boss Richie Wellens was “absolutely gutted” after his side missed the chance to make up ground on the League Two promotion places with a 1-0 defeat at Crawley.

Tom Nichols hit his 14th goal of the season midway through the first half to leave Wellens’ men with only one win from their last six games and four points off the play-off places.

The Ammies are still unbeaten at home in the league, but have not won any of their last five away games to leave Wellens frustrated.

He said: “I’m absolutely gutted but the performance was great.

“If we can keep performing like that there are signs we can be a really good team.”

Wellens heaped praise on Czech keeper Vaclav Hladky, who he rates as one of the best in the league.

He added: “We knew Ashley Nadesan is quick and Vaclav made some important one-on-one saves. He is a top keeper.”

Salford face Portsmouth in the EFL Trophy at the weekend and Wellens feels it is coming at a good time.

He said: “If we carry on playing like that we won’t go far wrong.”

Crawley head coach John Yems praised his side for a “good hard working performance” as they clinched their third successive home win.

“There are no easy games and we worked hard and got a result,” he said.

“It was hard to pick a man of the match – there are a lot of unsung hero’s.”

Crawley experienced a lack of form after beating Leeds in the FA Cup third round, but Yems believes a buzz is returning to the side.

He added: “We are all pleased at the moment. For this club to survive this season after Covid and with no fans it will be a success.

“We have had Covid in the camp and it has affected a few people, one or two are not over it properly.

“It was great to get another three points and if we keep performing like this who knows where it will lead.”