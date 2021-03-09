Simon Grayson salutes battling Fleetwood for victory against Gillingham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Delighted boss Simon Grayson saluted his Fleetwood battlers as they sealed a deserved 1-0 victory against mid-table rivals Gillingham.

Kyle Vassell’s early penalty proved the difference as the hosts secured a third straight victory and moved back to within six points of the play-off places.

“It was a really good overall performance against a strong Gillingham team,” said Grayson.

“You know exactly what you’ve going to get when you come up against Gillingham.

“You have to win your battles and pick up the scraps and second balls, and you have to be strong physically and mentally.

“Obviously we got off to a fantastic start with what I saw as a blatant penalty from where I was, but later on we did well to take the sting out of the game.

“We knew they would come and have a right go at us in the second half, and they did that, but we stood up firm and dealt with Gillingham’s corners, set pieces and balls into the box.

“It was like Land of the Giants in there and we had to be tough physically, but it was also a good mental test passed too tonight.

“We just want to keep improving, that’s all. We’re taking each game as it comes and we’ll see where it takes us.”

Fleetwood flew out of the traps and Vassell scored the opener from the penalty spot after only two minutes.

Four minutes later Vassell struck the crossbar with a deflected effort.

Fleetwood midfielder Jordan Rossiter hit the bar with an audacious halfway line effort after the restart as the hosts remained in control and comfortably held on for the three points which lifted them to within just one of their opponents on the night.

Gills boss Steve Evans was not impressed with referee Marc Edwards, but also rued a missed chance to seal a third straight win.

“In the first half we were poor and we could have been better,” said Evans.

“But they get a penalty after 45 seconds and you wonder. It’s no good me going on about a referee, though.

“I thought he was pathetic tonight – really, really poor, but we just weren’t at it in that first half.

“There was too much of a lack of effort out there from the players for me. There was a lack of desire, and a lack of a willingness to work hard.

“We struggled in the second half a little bit too, but we made a change and in the end I thought we at least deserved to equalise.

“We had a strong penalty claim ourselves when Connor (Ogilvie) is dragged to the ground, but it wasn’t to be.

“We saw this as a big chance to come here and win so we are very disappointed, but it makes it a real uphill task when the referee does that to you.”