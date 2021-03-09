Leam Richardson urges Wigan to stay focused after another win

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Wigan caretaker boss Leam Richardson says his side will not get carried away by soaring out of the League One relegation zone following a 2-0 win at Plymouth.

Latics followed up Saturday’s 3-0 home win over MK Dons by seeing off Argyle, who hit the woodwork three times, courtesy of first-half goals from Viv Solomon-Otabor and Curtis Tilt.

Wigan’s next game is at relegation rivals AFC Wimbledon next Tuesday.

Richardson, whose side are now one point above the drop zone, said: “We have jumped out of the bottom four but there is still a lot of work to do and we are not getting carried away.

“I am very pleased. The lads have worked tirelessly hard after a tough game on Saturday and a tough journey.

“The game started at a pace and we managed to get our noses in front. It was a bit of a scrappy game but on the balance of play, we possibly deserved the victory in the end.

“The full credit has to go to the players as they are still fighting and still trying to compete.

“We know the challenges ahead and we will get our heads down and focus on the next game.

“There have been a lot of games so there’s a few in there with bumps and bruises, we will look at them tonight and tomorrow.

“There have been a lot of games. There’s a lot of demand on these lads who have played week in, week out and sometimes three times a week so now it’s important we refresh, reset and go again.”

Argyle will try and stem a run of three defeats at seventh-placed Ipswich on Saturday.

Boss Ryan Lowe said: “I am disappointed because we were just not good enough out of possession. In possession we looked good and that’s expected, I always want that.

“Out of possession there were one or two moments where we just weren’t good enough, whether that was someone losing their man or just not tracking someone back or letting a cross come into the box.

“We hit the woodwork three times and I have always said there will be times when you look good and they go in and then there will be times when they won’t, like today.

“It’s a positive sign when you hit the woodwork three times and get ones cleared off the line but I don’t want them hitting the woodwork I want them hitting the back of the net.

“I will be looking at how we played out of possession and individual performances because I didn’t feel we ran anywhere near the level we expect.

“Everyone’s tired now, with the games coming thick and fast but you’ve got to have that desire and energy levels to run through that.

“Tonight our recovery runs weren’t sprints and that’s one of my non-negotiables.”