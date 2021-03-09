Lee Johnson wants promotion-chasing Sunderland to keep their feet on the ground

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson urged his players not to get too far ahead of themselves after winning 2-0 at Portsmouth to move within two points of the League One automatic-promotion places.

Charlie Wyke’s 26th goal of the season and Jordan Jones’ deft second-half finish ensured the Black Cats continued their climb up the table.

Johnson said: “I thought it was a superb performance. We knew we were facing a wounded animal and Portsmouth are a good side with good players but we limited them to very few chances.

“For me it is just about building on the philosophy and fine tuning what we are doing. Hopefully if we keep making good decisions and building good performances, it almost comes to you.

“If you start looking at the outcome too early then you can come unstuck.

“It is really important that we continue to be relentless in what we have been doing extremely well.”

Johnson also praised his two goalscorers, saying: “Jordan had to catch up a little bit with fitness but he’s a good player and a good lad.

“Charlie is a great lad and has really taken on everything we have worked on.

“It’s all down to him with his attitude and application, not just in his goalscoring but all-round play as well.”

Aiden McGeady had already been denied by an excellent flying save from Craig MacGillivray when Wyke headed home a Jones corner in the 13th minute.

Jones doubled Sunderland’s lead 13 minutes into the second half, robbing the hapless Sean Raggett before calmly lobbing the ball over the onrushing MacGillivray and into an empty net.

Portsmouth have now lost five of their last seven games and are in danger of dropping out of the top six.

Manager Kenny Jackett said: “We have enough experience to get out of it but we have to do it very quickly because we are on a poor run.

“We are concerned. Between the boxes we have got a lot of good players and are getting into good positions but there is not enough desire to get on the end of it.

“We are not getting the key moments right at the moment in terms of set-pieces at either end and that is happening week-in week-out.

“We have got experienced players to try and remedy that. It is disappointing. They are the key moments that are hurting us.

“The first goal was from a set-piece and the second one came from our mistake and Jones finished it well. I do believe it will turn around.”