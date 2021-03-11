Javier Manquillo could be available for Newcastle against Aston Villa

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Newcastle full-back Javier Manquillo could return to the squad for Friday night’s crucial Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

The Spaniard has missed the last four games with an ankle injury, but like fellow defender Federico Fernandez, who was an unused substitute for Sunday’s 0-0 draw at West Brom after shaking off a thigh problem, is back in training.

Front three Callum Wilson (hamstring), Allan Saint-Maximin (groin) and Miguel Almiron (knee) are all making progress, but still unavailable, as is defender Fabian Schar (also knee).

There is bittersweet news for Villa regarding the fitness of captain Jack Grealish.

The 25-year-old attacker has recovered from the lower leg injury that has seen him sidelined recently, but Villa’s talisman will miss a fifth Premier League match after he was struck down with illness this week.

However, Anwar El Ghazi will be fit to travel after missing the goalless draw with Wolves with a bruised toe while Matty Cash will also be back in contention after missing the last four games with a hamstring injury.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Krafth, Manquillo, Lewis, Dummett, Lascelles, Clark, Fernandez, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, M Longstaff, S Longstaff, Murphy, Fraser, Willock, Ritchie, Anderson, Atsu, Joelinton, Gayle, Carroll.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Steer, Heaton, Mings, Engels, Cash, Elmohamady, Targett, Taylor, Konsa, McGinn, El Ghazi, Luiz, Barkley, Sanson, Trezeguet, Ramsey, Nakamba, Davis, Traore, Watkins.