Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu among Luton players hoping for recall against Swansea

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Luton boss Nathan Jones must decide whether to bring back a number of players for their Championship clash with high-flying Swansea.

Jones made five changes for last weekend’s loss to leaders Norwich, with the midweek battle against Rotherham in mind only for that to be postponed.

Elijah Adebayo, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Harry Cornick, Glen Rea and Jordan Clark were all left out of the starting line-up and, with a big match to come against Coventry on Tuesday, Jones has decisions to make.

Defenders Sonny Bradley (thigh) and Tom Lockyer (ankle) have been sidelined by injury recently while midfielder Eunan O’Kane (broken leg) is a long-term absentee.

Swansea will check on Marc Guehi and Paul Arriola.

Guehi was substituted at half-time during the weekend’s draw with Blackburn because of a groin injury, with Joel Latibeaudiere taking his place, while Arriola missed the match because of an unspecified problem.

Ryan Bennett has been an unused substitute for the last two games after returning from a calf problem and is another defensive option.

Wayne Routledge made his return from a similar injury as a substitute at the weekend and will hope for more minutes.