Jake Forster-Caskey a doubt for Charlton

Jake Forster-Caskey is a doubt for Charlton’s Sky Bet League One clash with Shrewsbury.

The midfielder came off in the second half of Tuesday’s victory over Northampton with a tight hamstring.

Adam Matthews is definitely sidelined with a hamstring problem of his own, but Akin Famewo is expected to return after being given a break in midweek.

The Addicks have been boosted this week by the return to full training of both defender Ryan Inniss and midfielder Alex Gilbey.

Shrewsbury will assess first-choice goalkeeper Matija Sarkic.

The Montenegro international sat out Tuesday’s victory over Rochdale because of a niggling groin problem, with Harry Burgoyne standing in.

Defender Aaron Pierre remains sidelined with a calf problem, while Ollie Norburn and Donald Love are also injured.

Aaron Wilbraham continues to deputise in the dugout with manager Steve Cotterill recovering from coronavirus and, having got the reaction they were looking for at Spotland, could stick with the same line-up.