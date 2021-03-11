Mark Warburton could name unchanged QPR side for visit of Huddersfield

Something went wrong - please try again later.

QPR boss Mark Warburton must decide whether to freshen up a winning team for the visit of Huddersfield.

Warburton named an unchanged starting XI for the 1-0 home win over Wycombe on Tuesday night, which continued their push towards the top 10.

Defender Jordy De Wijs, on loan from Hull, will be monitored following his recent return from a calf problem, the Dutchman having been replaced by Osman Kakay during the closing stages against Wycombe.

Midfielders Tom Carroll and Charlie Owens continue their rehabilitation from respective knee injuries, while Luke Amos (ACL) is a long-term absentee.

Huddersfield are set to have Jonathan Hogg, Danny Ward and Alex Pritchard available for the trip to west London.

Midfielder Hogg has missed the past four matches with a calf problem, but has returned to training.

Forward Ward (calf) and midfielder Pritchard (thigh) built up match fitness in a midweek fixture for the B team, so should be in the squad.

Defender Tommy Elphick continues his long-term recovery from knee problems, while Harry Toffolo (back), Carel Eiting (knee), midfielder Rolando Aarons (hamstring), Danny Grant (hamstring), Christopher Schindler (knee) and forward Josh Koroma (hamstring) remain sidelined.