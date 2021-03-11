Blackpool have no fresh injury concerns for derby clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has no new injury concerns for his side’s derby against neighbours Fleetwood on Saturday.

The Seasiders extended their unbeaten run to six matches with their midweek win at MK Dons, and Critchley could be tempted to name an unchanged side.

Daniel Gretarsson and Gary Madine have returned to full training after hamstring and groin injuries respectively, and could be pushing to feature.

Marvin Ekpiteta and Keshi Anderson remain longer-term absentees as Critchley’s men look to extend their encouraging recent form.

Fleetwood also go into the game in good shape after their midweek win over Gillingham extended their winning run to three matches.

Paddy Madden is pushing to return to the starting line-up having come off the bench in the last three games since recovering from coronavirus.

Boss Simon Grayson tinkered with his line-up for the win over Gills, dropping Wes Burns and Ryan Rydel who will both be hoping for recalls.

Charlie Mulgrew is unlikely to feature as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury.