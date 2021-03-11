Exeter set to welcome Tom Parkes back for Cheltenham clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Exeter will be boosted by the return of Tom Parkes for their Sky Bet League Two clash against Cheltenham.

The defender has been suspended for three matches following his dismissal against Crawley last month.

Sam Stubbs is closing in on his debut – but Saturday’s clash is likely to come too soon for the defender who has been unavailable with a knee injury since arriving from Fleetwood.

The home side will be bidding to make it three victories in succession following triumphs against Leyton Orient and Scunthorpe.

Cheltenham midfielder Chris Clements will not be available for the trip to Devon after he was ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

Alex Addai is in contention following his return to full training after recently being sidelined through illness.

George Lloyd could also be in the squad after recovering from a hamstring problem.

Ellis Chapman (quad) and Will Boyle (knee) are continuing to make progress but will not feature this weekend.