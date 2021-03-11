Friday, March 12th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Birthday celebrations and SBW hangs up his boots – Thursday’s sporting social

by Press Association
March 11, 2021, 5:37 pm
Former New Zealand star Sonny Bill Williams has called time on his rugby career (David Davies/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 11.

Football

A win to celebrate for Liverpool.

And a birthday.

Rio Ferdinand recalled some big games between Manchester United and AC Milan.

Some positives for Barcelona?

The future’s bright.

Cricket

Freya Davies reflected on England’s tour of New Zealand.

Virat Kohli was preparing for the one-day games against England after India’s convincing Test series triumph.

The world’s best T20 batsman Dawid Malan was all set.

The big 30 for Tammy Beaumont.

Tennis

Too soon for a Rafael Nadal return.

Serena showed off a winter onesie.

Naomi Osaka was enjoying the sun.

Stan Wawrinka was in good spirits.

Rugby league

Sonny Bill Williams hung up his boots.

Boxing

Ricky Hatton relived his teenage fighting days.

Golf

TPC Sawgrass looked a picture.

