Scott McKenna and Harry Arter could be available for Nottingham Forest v Reading

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Nottingham Forest pair Scott McKenna and Harry Arter could be back in contention for the Sky Bet Championship clash with Reading on Saturday.

Defender McKenna and midfielder Arter have been sidelined since January with ankle and calf injuries respectively.

Striker Lewis Grabban is also back in training after three weeks out with a hamstring problem.

Midfielder Fouad Bachirou (hamstring) remains on the sidelines.

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic will check on the fitness of a number of his players.

Ovie Ejaria missed Saturday’s victory over Sheffield Wednesday with a hamstring injury but the problem is not serious and it is hoped he will be available.

Lewis Gibson and Yakou Meite are also hoping to return after recent lay-offs.

The game is likely to come too soon for Michael Morrison, Andy Rinomhota, John Swift and Felipe Araruna.