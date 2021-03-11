No fresh injury concerns for MK Dons ahead of Accrington game

Something went wrong - please try again later.

MK Dons have no new injury concerns ahead of their Sky Bet League One clash against Accrington.

The status of Jordan Houghton is up in the air after the midfielder was brought off in last weekend’s 3-0 defeat at Wigan before the interval in what was his first start since November following ankle surgery.

He was absent altogether from the side that lost 1-0 at home to Blackpool on Tuesday – the Dons’ third successive defeat and fourth in their last five.

Fellow midfielder David Kasumu has been on the sidelines due to a knee problem.

Dion Charles is a doubt for Accrington’s trip to Stadium MK as he joins a growing injury list.

The forward suffered an unspecified complaint after the hour mark in the 4-1 defeat at Bristol Rovers in midweek and the tight turnaround in fixtures means he is facing a race against time to recover.

Stanley boss John Coleman had already had to shuffle his pack ahead of the fixture because of injuries to striker Colby Bishop and midfielder Seamus Conneely, with David Morgan handed his first EFL start while Chelsea loanee Jon Russell was also in the starting XI.

Bishop might be available on Saturday but Ross Sykes, Joe Pritchard, Nathan Baxter and Ryan Cassidy are likely to remain on the sidelines.