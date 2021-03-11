Striker Joshua Kayode remains sidelined for Carlisle

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Carlisle are again without striker Joshua Kayode for their Sky Bet League Two clash with Bradford but his injury is not as bad as feared.

Kayode missed Tuesday’s draw with Grimsby after limping off in the previous game against Morecambe following a heavy tackle but a scan has revealed no major damage.

Manager Chris Beech is hopeful defender Aaron Hayden will be fit after taking a knock in midweek.

Danny Devine (knee) and Morgan Feeney (foot) are also both nearing returns.

Bradford will check on the fitness of midfielder Callum Cooke.

The 24-year-old missed the midweek loss to Newport because of fatigue.

Gareth Evans could be in contention to start after returning from injury as a substitute on Tuesday.

Lee Novak, Harry Pritchard, Zeli Ismail, Reece Staunton and Bryce Hosannah continue to work their way back to fitness.