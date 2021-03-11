Thigh injury keeps Louis Dennis sidelined for Leyton Orient

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Louis Dennis will once again miss out for Leyton Orient when Scunthorpe visit on Saturday but he could return to contention against Newport next weekend.

Dennis has been sidelined with a thigh injury for the past six-and-a-half weeks but interim manager Jobi McAnuff revealed the winger has started running again and will have a full week of training ahead of the Exiles fixture.

However, strike duo Lee Angol and Ruel Sotirou are likely to be out a little longer as they also recover from thigh complaints.

Centre-back Adam Thompson will not play again this season after ankle surgery and defender Josh Coulson is unavailable after missing the last month with an unspecified problem.

Scunthorpe forward Ryan Loft is rated at 50-50 to be available.

Loft landed awkwardly on his ankle in the 2-0 defeat at home to Exeter on Tuesday and was withdrawn just after the hour mark. Centre-backs Jordan Clarke and Jacob Bedeau suffered knocks but they should be fit to feature.

Iron manager Neil Cox is wary of rushing Harrison McGahey back from a thigh problem while fellow defender Emmanuel Onariase is expected to return later in the month as he recovers from a groin issue.

Striker Aaron Jarvis has had a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury while centre-back George Taft has been ruled out for two months with an ankle complaint.