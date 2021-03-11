No fresh concerns for Gareth Ainsworth as Wycombe welcome Preston

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth has no fresh injury concerns ahead of his side’s Sky Bet Championship clash against Preston.

Defender Jordan Obita, who has missed recent matches with a groin injury, remains sidelined.

David Wheeler (knee) is also out.

The Chairboys head into Saturday’s match rooted to the foot of the division following four consecutive defeats.

Preston boss Alex Neil could be without Andrew Hughes for the trip.

Hughes missed last weekend’s draw with Bournemouth after sustaining a shoulder injury against Millwall earlier this month.

Liam Lindsay, Ryan Ledson and Billy Bodin are all working their way back to full fitness.

Louis Moult (knee) could return to action later this month, but Declan Rudd (knee) and Patrick Bauer (ankle) are long-term absentees.