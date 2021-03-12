Andy Cannon set to miss out for Portsmouth because of a hamstring problem

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Portsmouth midfielder Andy Cannon looks set to miss out against Salford when last season’s Papa John’s Trophy final takes place on Saturday.

The 24-year-old limped off during the loss to Sunderland with a hamstring issue and manager Kenny Jackett said he has gone to London for a scan.

Callum Johnson remains out with a calf problem so will miss the League One club’s trip to Wembley.

Alex Bass is absent with a stress fracture in his foot, while the EFL has confirmed that players signed this season can take place in last year’s delayed final.

Salford are without five ineligible players at Wembley.

Di’Shon Bernard, Paul Coutts, Robbie Gotts, Tom James and George Boyd are unavailable after representing other teams in that season’s competition.

Former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland midfielder Darron Gibson remains out as he recovers from a broken leg.

League Two promotion hopefuls Salford come into the match on the back of Tuesday’s 1-0 loss at Crawley.