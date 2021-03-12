Chelsea face Wolfsburg and Man City get Barcelona in Women’s Champions League

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Chelsea were drawn against two-times winners Wolfsburg in the Women’s Champions League quarter-finals while Manchester City face Barcelona.

Emma Hayes’ Chelsea secured a 3-1 aggregate win over Atletico Madrid in the round of 16, a tie that saw the Blues score two penalties and the Spanish side miss three across the two legs.

Their reward is a tie with German side Wolfsburg, who won the tournament in 2013 and 2014 and were runners-up last season.

Manchester City, who have won their last nine successive Women’s Super League matches, thrashed Fiorentina 8-0 across both legs to reach the last eight.

Barcelona, who have never lifted the Champions League, will prove a different challenge however. They currently lead the Primera Division having won all 18 of their matches so far this season, scoring 90 goals and conceding just three along the way.

Lyon, who have won the competition every year since 2016, were drawn against the winner of the tie between Sparta Prague and Paris St Germain.

In the other game, Frauen-Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich were drawn against Swedish club Rosengard.

The draw for the semi-finals was also conducted on Friday.

Manchester City would face Lyon, Sparta Prague or PSG if they progress, while Chelsea would meet either Bayern Munich or Rosengard.