Doncaster without winger Jon Taylor for Northampton game due to knee injury

Doncaster have been hit with a major injury blow ahead of Saturday’s League One clash against Northampton with Jon Taylor ruled out for the rest of the season.

The 28-year-old winger suffered knee ligament damage in last week’s victory over Portsmouth.

John Bostock is also expected to miss out as he required scans on a groin problem suffered against Crewe on Tuesday, while Omar Bogle is unlikely to recover from a hamstring problem in time.

Fejiri Okenabirhie could return, while Reece James should be available despite being withdrawn in the second half at Crewe after taking a knock.

Northampton must assess left-back Joseph Mills after he missed the midweek defeat against Charlton.

Mills picked up a knock in last weekend’s victory over Portsmouth, but was replaced by Michael Harriman on Tuesday night.

Cian Bogler is back in contention, having been an unused substitute at Charlton after two weeks out with a hip injury.

However, Alan Sheehan and Benny Ashley-Seal remain sidelined.