Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has no new injury worries for Wimbledon match

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton has no new injury concerns ahead of his side’s crucial game with fellow relegation strugglers AFC Wimbledon.

Top-scorer Brandon Hanlan could be pushing for a starting place after previously dealing with an Achilles problem that saw him substituted in four matches, and he only came on in the 74th minute during his side’s win over Accrington.

Assistant manager Clint Hill said the club were managing the players at this stage of the season, with the number of games remaining.

Barton has won two and lost three since he took charge of Rovers, but their victory over Accrington saw them move out of the relegation zone and into 19th place.

Ollie Palmer could be pushing for a starting place for AFC Wimbledon for the trip to Bristol.

The forward had been out with a hip injury, but returned with a goal against Blackpool, and came off the bench in the 68th minute during his side’s narrow 1-0 defeat to Burton on Tuesday.

Palmer has endured a stop-start campaign since joining the club last summer but marked his first appearance in two months with a goal.

Fellow forward Zach Robinson could also be in contention after he has also been sidelined with a hamstring problem.