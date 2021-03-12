Jamie Shackleton could return for Leeds against Chelsea

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Leeds midfielder Jamie Shackleton is back in contention for Saturday’s home game against Chelsea.

Shackleton is fit again after missing the last three games due to a groin strain and is expected to be included in the squad.

Kalvin Phillips and Rodrigo came through unscathed after returning from injury in Monday night’s defeat at West Ham, but Pascal Struijk (knock) and Pablo Hernandez (muscle strain) remain unavailable.

Tammy Abraham will miss out for Chelsea with continued ankle problems.

England striker Abraham has struggled to shake off his ankle concern for a number of weeks now, and will not feature at Elland Road.

Thiago Silva is also out, with a recurrence of his recent thigh injury.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Dallas, Llorente, Costa, Phillips, Shackleton, Roberts, Rodrigo, Raphinha, Klich, Bamford, Alioski, Harrison, Berardi, Caprile, Poveda, Davis, Huggins.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Kante, Jorginho, Havertz, Ziyech, Giroud, Arrizabalaga, James, Christensen, Emerson, Alonso, Kovacic, Gilmour, Pulisic, Werner.